Tennis-Federer and Wawrinka in all-Swiss final at Indian Wells
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.
* Sharapova eases past Nara
* Williams finishes strongly (Updates after play completed)
By Steve Keating
MIAMI, March 20 World number one Serena Williams overcame a wobbly start to open the defence of her Sony Open crown with a spirited 7-6(9-7) 6-2 win over Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova on Thursday.
Fourth seeded Russian Maria Sharapova, who lost to Williams in last year's final, turned in a steady opening effort after a shock third round exit at Indian Wells last week, brushing past Japan's Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-4.
A six-time winner on the Miami hardcourts, Williams' second round meeting with the 59th-ranked Shvedova was expected to be little more than a tuneup for the 17-time grand slam winner but for a brief moment the match delivered some unexpected suspense.
"She was doing a little bit of everything," Williams told reporters. "She was hitting hard; she was hitting soft; she was doing a little bit of everything.
"I was making a little more errors than what I should have been making, what I should've made, and that kind of threw me for a loop, as well.
"She was up a break (in the first set) and I started just really trying to fight to make the shots.
"And then when she was serving for the first set I really just tried to be more Serena like."
The contest began with Williams seizing control 3-1 but Shvedova had a sparse centre court crowd buzzing after breaking the American twice on the way to a 5-3 lead.
But with Shvedova serving for the match, Williams showed why she is the sport's dominant player breaking her opponent and forcing the opening set to a tiebreak.
In the tiebreak, Shvedova, who had never taken a set off Williams in three previous meetings, surged ahead 6-3 but then crumbled under the mounting pressure, double-faulting before the defending champion blasted a pair of aces past her.
Williams then clinched the set in emphatic fashion, a crushing forehand followed by an equally forceful fist-pump.
After trading breaks to open the second set, Shvedova would hold serve before a focused Williams moved in for the kill, sweeping the next five games to secure passage to the next round.
"It's definitely going to help, knowing that I was able to pull that through after being down pretty drastically," said Williams, will next face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia who advanced to the third round with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) upset of 27th seed Klara Zakopalova of the Czech Republic.
A five-time runnerup in Miami, Sharapova has her sights firmly set on finally making the Miami's winner's circle but will not face a re-match in the final against Williams, with both on the same side of the draw.
"Obviously I have been close, and I have had my fair share of chances of winning the tournament," said Sharapova. "Obviously I'm still looking for that.
"But with that said, I have had really great experiences, great matches with her, and it would be really special if I could win it, for sure.
"I expect to win because I have won before. I have won tournaments before."
It was smooth passage for all the top 10 seeds in action.
Fifth seeded German Angelique Kerber, twice a finalist this season, narrowly avoided an early exit and needed a third set tie-break to tame China's Peng Shuai 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-5).
Eighth seeded Czech Petra Kvitova advanced with a straight-forward 6-3 6-4 win over Argentine Paula Ormaechea.
Italy's Sara Errani, the ninth seed, eased past Austrian Patricia Mayr-Achleitner 6-1 6-4.
Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, seeded 12th, raced into the third round with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of American Lauren Davis while Italy's Flavia Pennetta, riding the momentum from her BNP Parisbas Open win at Indian Wells on Sunday, moved on with a 6-3 6-3 win over Belarusian Olga Govortsova.
Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia, the 16th seed, was an easy 6-3-6-2 winner over Netherlands' Kiki Bertens. (Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.
March 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 6-2
March 18 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 23 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 22 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 21 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 14 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 11 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg)