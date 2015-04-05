MIAMI, April 5 World number one Novak Djokovic heads into the European clay court season in ominous form after his victory over Andy Murray in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Djokovic looks in such command of his game and his opponents that there is already the feeling he could enjoy a similar year to his remarkable 2011, where he won 41 straight matches and claimed three of the grand slam titles.

The Serb, who won at both Indian Wells and the Australian Open, was asked after Sunday's victory if he felt that kind of streak was on the horizon. While he was careful not to make bold predictions, his response revealed his confidence.

"I hope so, but it's just the beginning. I don't want to predict anything. I don't want to put some additional unnecessary pressure on myself," he said.

"There is already a lot of expectations of course. Everywhere I go I have to deal with it."

But he is enjoying the moment.

"I could not ask for a better start of the season, winning three big titles," he said. "Hopefully I'm able to use this for the clay court coming up. That's extremely important for me obviously leading up to French Open."

Certainly Murray, who has now lost his last seven encounters with Djokovic, sees little weakness in his rival's game.

"He serves well, he runs well, he moves exceptionally well. Physically he's in great shape; he hits the ball well off both sides," the Scot said.

"So, yeah, he does most things on the tennis court well. That's why he's the number one player in the world."

Djokovic will be 28 next month and knows that he needs to take full advantage of his current form to add to his tally of eight grand slam tournament wins - - five in Australia, two at Wimbledon and the 2011 U.S. Open.

"I'm trying to enjoy the moment and also utilize this time of my career where I'm probably playing the tennis of my life and I'm feeling confident and physically fit," he said.

"I am aware that this cannot go forever. There is going to be eventually a change of generations, some players that are going to start playing better and be stronger.

"But until that time comes, I'm going to try to stay as long as I can on the top and fight for biggest titles." (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)