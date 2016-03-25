MIAMI, March 25 Roger Federer's return from knee surgery will have to wait after the Swiss maestro withdraw from his second-round match at the Miami Open on Friday because of a stomach virus, tournament officials said.

Federer, sidelined for almost two months after tearing his meniscus, was due to play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro who defeated the former world number one in the 2009 U.S. Open final.

Lucky loser Horacio Zeballos of Argentina will replace the 17-times grand slam champion in the Miami Open draw.

The 34-year-old Federer said on Thursday that he had injured his knee in a freak domestic accident after slipping while running a bath for his twin daughters following his semi-final defeat at the Australian Open at the start of 2016.

