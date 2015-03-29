* Verdasco prevails in three sets

* Murray wins 499th ATP match (Adds details)

By Simon Evans

MIAMI, March 29 A struggling Rafa Nadal crashed out of the Miami Open in the third round on Sunday, losing 6-4 2-6 6-3 to fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

The 31-year-old Verdasco, who is ranked 34th in the world, has now won two in a row from world number three Nadal dating back to 2012 at Madrid. Nadal had won their previous 13 meetings.

Verdasco caused problems from the outset and broke in the eighth game, helped by a double fault from Nadal.

Nadal battled back in the second set, breaking Verdasco twice and pushing the contest into a third set.

The contest turned decisively in Verdasco's direction when he broke to go 3-1 up in the third set.

Nadal has never won in Miami, with his 11 attempts his longest streak of attempts at a tournament without a victory.

He struggled throughout converting just three of 12 break point chances and making a series of unforced errors.

In another upset, seventh seed Stan Wawrinka lost 7-6(4) 7-6(5) to 28th seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Britain's Andy Murray moved into the last 16 at the Miami Open after beating Colombia's Santiago Giraldo 6-3 6-4 to move him within one win of 500 victories on the ATP Tour.

Murray would become just the ninth active player and only the 46th man in the open era to achieve the milestone should he defeat South African Kevin Anderson in the next round at Key Biscayne.

The Scot would also be the first British player to reach 500 wins in the open era.

"It's nice, because when you see, the list of the players that have won that many matches, there aren't loads," said Murray.

"I obviously want to try and win more, and hopefully still have quite a few years ahead of me left to add to that number. But it's a lot of wins. It's not easy these days to win that many matches, so that's a good sign."

Murray's latest win, in bright sunshine on stadium court, was a relatively straightforward matter although Giraldo's free swinging approach in the second set brought the contest alive a bit.

Giraldo battled back from 5-1 down before Murray wrapped up the win in 84 minutes.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)