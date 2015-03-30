UPDATE 1-Tennis-Raonic makes winning return, Nadal and Nishikori advance
March 24 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
* Verdasco prevails in three sets
* Murray wins 499th ATP Tour match (Adds quotes)
By Simon Evans
MIAMI, March 29 A struggling and edgy Rafa Nadal crashed out of the Miami Open in the third round on Sunday, losing 6-4 2-6 6-3 to fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.
The 31-year-old Verdasco, who is ranked 34th in the world, has now won his last two matches against world number three Nadal, after the 14-time grand slam winner had won their previous 13 meetings.
"It is a huge victory and it is always nice to win in a packed stadium in a big tournament and against one of the best players in history," said Verdasco.
Verdasco caused problems from the outset and broke in the eighth game, helped by a double fault from Nadal.
Nadal battled back in the second set, breaking Verdasco twice and pushing the contest into a third set.
The contest turned decisively in Verdasco's direction when he broke to go 3-1 up in the third set.
Nadal has never won in Miami, with his 11 attempts his longest streak of attempts at a tournament without a victory and he said he was concerned that he was nervous when playing.
"I am playing with too much nerves for a lot of moments, in important moments, playing a little bit of anxious in those moments," he said.
"I have been able to control my emotions during, let's say, 90-95 percent of the matches in my career, today it was tougher to be under self control.
"But I am going to fix it. I don't know if in one week, in six months, or in one year, but I am going to do it."
In another upset, seventh seed Stan Wawrinka lost 7-6(4) 7-6(5) to 28th-seed Adrian Mannarino.
Britain's Andy Murray moved into the last 16 after beating Colombia's Santiago Giraldo 6-3 6-4 to clinch his 499th win on the ATP Tour.
Murray would become just the ninth active player and only the 46th man in the Open era to achieve the 500-win milestone should he defeat South African Kevin Anderson in the next round at Key Biscayne.
Murray's latest win, in bright sunshine, was a relatively straightforward matter although Giraldo's free swinging approach in the second set brought the contest alive as he battled back from 5-1 down before Murray wrapped up the win in 84 minutes.
Czech Tomas Berdych saved four match points as he beat Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-1. (Editing by Gene Cherry/Greg Stutchbury)
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Friday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-4 6-3 15-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 19-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-1 6-2 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2