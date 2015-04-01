MIAMI, April 1 Third-seed Andy Murray recovered from an early setback to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to reach to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Murray, a two-time winner at Key Biscayne, will face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Argentine Juan Monaco and Czech Tomas Berdych for a place in Sunday's final.

The Scot's 501st career win was far from easy as the 21-year-old Austrian, ranked 52nd in the world, used an impressive backhand and some entertaining tennis to take the first set.

But after Murray, far from his best, forced a deciding set, he took firm control after earning a break at the end of a long fourth game to go up 3-1.

Thursday's other quarter-finals will see top seed Novak Djokovic up against Spain's David Ferrer and Japan's fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori against American John Isner. (Editing by Frank Pingue)