Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
MIAMI, April 1 Third-seed Andy Murray recovered from an early setback to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to reach to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
Murray, a two-time winner at Key Biscayne, will face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Argentine Juan Monaco and Czech Tomas Berdych for a place in Sunday's final.
The Scot's 501st career win was far from easy as the 21-year-old Austrian, ranked 52nd in the world, used an impressive backhand and some entertaining tennis to take the first set.
But after Murray, far from his best, forced a deciding set, he took firm control after earning a break at the end of a long fourth game to go up 3-1.
Thursday's other quarter-finals will see top seed Novak Djokovic up against Spain's David Ferrer and Japan's fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori against American John Isner. (Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5