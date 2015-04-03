MIAMI, April 3 Third seed Andy Murray delivered a controlled and precise performance to beat Czech Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-4 on Friday and reach the final of the Miami Open.

Murray will face world number one Novak Djokovic or big-serving American John Isner in Sunday's final at Key Biscayne.

In bright sunlight and Floridian heat, Murray broke early in both sets, made four breaks of serve all together, and looked in charge throughout, winning 80 percent of first serve points.

The Scot won at Miami in 2009 and 2013 and lost to Djokovic in the 2012 final.

Berdych and Murray now stand at 6-6 in their career head-to-heads.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)