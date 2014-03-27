MIAMI, March 27 Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych eased into the semi-finals of the Sony Open for the third time on Thursday, taming Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Berdych quietly worked his way into the last four without dropping a set in Miami, where he awaits the winner Thursday's later match between world number one Rafa Nadal and big-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic.

The match was briefly halted by rain with the score tied 4-4 in the opening set, but when the players returned to an overcast centre court Berdych took control, holding serve and breaking the 22nd seed to grab the 1-0 lead.

Dolgopolov hit back with an early break in the second on way to a 5-3 lead but Berdych broke the Ukrainian at 5-5 to help force a tiebreak which he easily won to register his 450th career match win. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)