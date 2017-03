MIAMI March 30 Novak Djokovic tamed world number one Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-3 to claim his fourth Sony Open title on Sunday, denying the Spaniard a maiden win on the Miami hardcourts.

It was the second straight Masters series title for the second ranked Serb, who defeated Roger Federer in the BNP Parisbas Open two weeks ago in Indian Wells. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami. Editing by Gene Cherry)