MIAMI, March 28 World number two Novak Djokovic received a walkover into the final of Sony Open on Friday after Japan's Kei Nishikori withdrew with a groin injury.

Nishikori had reached the last four after registering a pair of three-set upsets over Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer in fourth round followed by a quarter-final win over Swiss 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer.

The ATP Tour made the announcement an hour before the 20th seeded Nishikori was about to take to centre court.

Djokovic, a three-time winner on the Miami hardcourts, will now await the winner of the other semi-final between world number one Rafa Nadal and Tomas Berdych. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami. Editing by Pritha Sarkar)