Tennis-Federer and Wawrinka in all-Swiss final at Indian Wells
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.
MIAMI, March 21 World number two Li Na advanced to the third round of the Sony Open on Friday without hitting a single ball when Russia's Alisa Kleybanova withdrew because of a viral illness.
After a first round bye, the Australian Open winner was supposed to lead off what has been dubbed the 'parade of champions' on the Crandon Park centre court.
Even without Li, however, the lineup remains a mouth-watering one with 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer, world number two Novak Djokovic, three-times Miami winner Venus Williams and defending champion Andy Murray all in action.
Kleybanova, who is fighting her way back up the rankings after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, handed her Chinese opponent a walkover due to a viral infection.
Slovakian 10th seed Dominika Cibulkova, who lost the Australian Open final to Li, sped past Austria's Yvonne Meusburger 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round while 13th seeded Italian Roberta Vinci was stopped 6-4 2-6 7-5 by Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 6-2
March 18 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 23 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 22 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 21 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 14 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 11 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg)