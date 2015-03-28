March 27 Two times Miami Open winner Victoria Azarenka crushed Serbia's Jelena Jankovic 6-1 6-1 in the second round at Key Biscayne on Friday.

The clash of two former world number ones was expected to be a close battle but Azarenka, winner in Miami in 2009 and 2011, wrapped up the first set in just 28 minutes.

Although Jankovic, runner-up at Indian Wells last week, put up some late resistance and forced a 12-deuce game as Azarenka served for the match, the Belarusian's win was never in doubt.

"The score looks easy but it is never easy to maintain this kind of focus and quality against a player like Jelena," said Azarenka.

Third seed Simona Halep, who beat Jankovic in the Indian Wells final, suffered a scare in the second set against Nicole Vaidisova but recovered to progress to the third round.

Halep, whose win in the BNP Paribas Open was her third title of the year so far, triumphed 6-4 2-6 6-1 against the Czech.

Vaidisova was playing in her first tournament in four years after she said she was retiring from the sport.

Halep will next face Camila Giorgi next after the Italian beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3 6-2.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )