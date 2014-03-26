MIAMI, March 26 Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova fought of three match points to claim a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 upset win over third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on Wednesday to reach the Sony Open semis.

Trailing 5-4 in the second set and serving to stay alive, 10th seed Cibulkova staved off three match points before holding and then breaking Radwanska en route to winning the set in a tiebreak.

Radwanska, with her left knee and right shoulder already heavily taped, called for the trainer at the change over and had even more plaster applied to right hand.

When play resumed Radwanska quickly found herself down a break and could never regain control as Cibulkova, who took out three-time champion Venus Williams in the fourth round, advanced to the final four for the first time in eight trips to Miami.

She will now await the winner between world number two Li Na and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who play later on Wednesday.