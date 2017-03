MIAMI, March 29 World number one Serena Williams beat China's Li Na 7-5 6-1 in the final of the Sony Open on Saturday to claim a record seventh title on the Miami hardcourts.

In a battle between the world's two top players, Williams continued her domination over the second ranked Li, needing two hours on centre court to run her record to 11-1 against the Australian Open champion. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami. Editing by Gene Cherry)