PARIS, Sept 7 Gael Monfils has pulled out of France's Davis Cup semi-final against Spain because of a knee injury, his coach said on Wednesday.

"He has to rest for 15 days," Patrick Chamagne told reporters.

World number seven Monfils was knocked out of the U.S. Open last week in the second round.

Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon were the other players picked by captain Guy Forget to face Spain in Cordoba from Sept. 16-18.

Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra were named as substitutes. (Reporting by Eric Salliot, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)