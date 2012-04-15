By Gregory Blachier
| MONTE CARLO, April 15
Ivan Ljubicic retired from professional tennis with a whimper
after he lost 6-0 6-3 to Ivan Dodig in the first round of the
Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Croatian, a Monaco resident, fell into his
chair in tears after the defeat while the sparse crowd granted
him a standing ovation.
He was gifted a special award from ATP boss Brad Drewett and
tournament director Zeljko Franulovic during a post-match
ceremony on court.
Ljubicic was overcome with emotion as a Roger Federer
tribute and some of his career highlights, including victory at
Indian Wells in 2010, were broadcast on the court's giant
screen.
"I felt like it could end up emotional but I didn't expect
it this big, this emotional. Obviously, it's the end of
something beautiful for me," Ljubicic told a news conference.
"It was a tough day for me both on the court and off the
court. I knew my mind was everywhere else but on the tennis
court."
The famous bald-headed Ljubicic had announced he would play
his last event at home in Monte Carlo.
"For me, it's a special place. In 1999, big tennis started
here for me, qualifying, beating Andriy Medvedev and Yevgeni
Kafelnikov," Ljubicic said.
"In a way, to wrap it up and finish off here... I think it
was the right place to do that."
He never threatened the 59th-ranked Dodig, who put an end to
his fellow countryman's 15 year-career in one hour 11 minutes.
"I think this is the first time that I'm not happy to win
the match... All players like me, like Mario Ancic, we learnt
from him," Dodig said.
Known for his ability to play on all surfaces, Ljubicic had
his best year in 2005 when he reached two Masters series event
finals and won the Davis Cup. He was ranked at three in 2006.
