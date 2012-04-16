By Gregory Blachier
MONTE CARLO, April 16 Spaniard Rafa Nadal
confirmed on Monday he was fit to pursue an eighth consecutive
victory at the season's opening clay court tournament in Monte
Carlo after recovering from a recurrent knee injury.
The world number two had his right knee treated before the
Sony Ericsson Open in Miami last month, where he reached the
last four, but then pulled out of his scheduled semi-final clash
against Andy Murray.
Nadal, who has suffered from tendinitis, said on Monday his
knee was not painful anymore.
"The knee is well. I'm able to practise in the right
condition and that's the most important thing today," he told a
news conference.
"It seems like I'm able to practise with no impediments. But
it needs time to see how it is when I play to the top level...
when I put all my efforts on the knee."
The six-times French Open winner said he had missed a
fortnight's practice.
"I started practising four days ago, it's 15 days off
without a chance to practise physically because I could not move
my knees," he said. "I need to spend time on courts, I need
matches."
Nadal, who is aiming for his first title since last year's
French Open, has a bye to the second round and will not be in
action until Wednesday.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)