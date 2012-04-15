By Gregory Blachier
| MONTE CARLO, April 15
MONTE CARLO, April 15 World number one Novak
Djokovic hopes momentum is still with him as he launches his
clay court season at the Monte Carlo Masters where champion
Rafael Nadal is aiming for an eighth consecutive title.
The Serb is chasing Nadal's French Open crown after winning
the last three major events.
Djokovic has beaten Nadal in their last seven meetings,
including the Madrid and Rome Masters finals in what were the
Spaniard's only two defeats on clay in 2011.
"The momentum turned but in the last couple of years it was
Nadal and Federer who were coming (out) on top. This is
something that happens on this level, the momentum changes," a
cautious Djokovic told a news conference on Sunday.
"Nadal is the ultimate challenge on clay," he added.
"He's the king of clay, the best tennis player ever to play
on this surface... The fact is that Nadal plays his best tennis
in Monte Carlo aside from Paris. He won seven times."
Djokovic, who like Nadal has a bye into the second round,
could face a tough test in the quarter-finals with a clash
against world number six David Ferrer, last year's finalist.
In the semis, he could meet Andy Murray, who reached the
last four in Monte Carlo, Rome and the French Open last year.
"We played an unbelievable match (last year) in Rome,"
Djokovic said of the third set tie-break the Briton forced him
to in Italy.
"I think he improved a lot on clay. He can spin the ball
more, he always has the great serve."
Nadal potentially has an easier path through to the final
with a possible quarter-final against fellow countryman Nicolas
Almagro, then a semi with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)