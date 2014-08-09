Aug 9 Venus Williams upset little sister Serena 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to register the first win over her top ranked sibling in five years and move into the finals of Rogers Cup in Montreal.

It marked the 25th time the illustrious tennis siblings had squared off but the first time Venus had come out on top since a 2009 semi-finals encounter in Dubai.

Despite the loss, world number one and defending champion Serena holds a 14-11 edge in their head-to-head showdowns after comin out on top in their previous five encounters, including the 2009 Wimbledon final.

But clashes which at one time were an almost a regular and welcomed occurrence on tennis courts across the globe have become rarer-and-rarer with their meeting in Montreal just the second since the 2009 Tour championships.

While a Williams/Williams matchup is one tennis fans have always looked forward to, for the sisters it is something they could live without.

There was little excitement when the match was decided, the two sisters walking slowly to the net and hugging briefly.

Venus' reaction at ending her sister's Roger Cup title defence was muted as she turned and offered a small wave to the crowd before slumping into her courtside chair and staring blankly across the court.

The older Williams will now await the winner of the other semifinal between third seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland and Russian Ekaterina Makarova. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry)