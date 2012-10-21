MOSCOW Oct 21 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki claimed her 20th career title by beating top seed Samantha Stosur 6-2 4-6 7-5 in a thrilling Kremlin Cup tennis final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Dane trailed Stosur 1-3 in the third set but recovered her poise to draw level, then broke the Australian in the 12th game to clinch her second title of the season after winning the Korea Open last month.

Stosur, looking for her first title since winning last year's U.S. Open, saved the first match point with an ace but missed a running forehand on the second to concede defeat after two hours 13 minutes.

Italian second seed Andreas Seppi faces fourth-seeded Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the men's final later on Sunday. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)