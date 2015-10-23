MOSCOW Oct 23 World number 14 Marin Cilic is through to the semi-finals of the Kremlin Cup after the Croat easily beat Russia's Andrei Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 on Friday.

He will face another Russian, Evgeny Donskoy, in the last four after the 25-year-old overcame his Davis Cup team mate Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-2.

The other semi-final will see Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in action against Roberto Bautista of Spain.

Kohlschreiber beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 while Bautista was victorious against Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-2.

In the women's draw, defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-6 6-2 6-4 and move through to the final.

She will meet another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova after the 30-year-old overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mark Meadows)