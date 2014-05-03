Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
MUNICH May 3 Top seed Fabio Fognini brought German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff crashing down to earth with a 6-3 6-1 victory on Saturday that sent him through to the Munich Open final where he will meet another qualifier in Martin Klizan.
Slovak Klizan outclassed defending champion Tommy Haas, back from a six-week injury break, in straight sets to keep his sensational run alive.
Clay court specialist Fognini, the world number 15, gave Struff no chance on a cool spring day in Munich.
"I did exactly what I had to do," the Italian, chasing his second title of the year, told reporters. "I did exactly what my coach told me. I do not know if it is Struff's first semi-final but he did it well here this week."
Klizan, ranked 111, was equally dominant against Haas in his 6-3 6-2 win, booking his second career final after beating Fognini in the St Petersburg decider in 2012.
He had also beaten seeds Mikhail Youzhny and Denis Istomin in earlier rounds.
"That was a very bitter day for me," said the 36-year-old Haas, with his shoulder injury flaring up again and slowing down his serve considerably. "I am very disappointed because I had played good tennis in the previous days."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)