LONDON Dec 31 Britain's Andy Murray has
ended his long search for a full time coach by appointing
eight-times grand slam winner Ivan Lendl.
Murray said on his official website (www.andymurray.com)
that Lendl would begin work immediately before next month's
Australian Open.
"It was important to me that the new person joining my team
was able to add fresh insight," the 24-year-old Scot said.
"Ivan's impact on the game is unquestionable and he brings
experience and knowledge that few others have, particularly in
major tournaments."
Murray has been working with a team of coaches since
splitting from Spaniard Alex Corretja in March.
Czech-born Lendl said he was excited to have the opportunity
to work with the world number four, who has consistently reached
the latter stages of grand slams but has failed to win any of
his three final appearances.
"He is a unique talent and I look forward trying to help him
achieve his goals," he said.
Lendl, 51, won three French, three U.S. and two Australian
Open titles and was a twice losing finalist at Wimbledon.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by John Mehaffey)