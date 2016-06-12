LONDON, June 12 World number two Andy Murray is reuniting with his former coach Ivan Lendl and the two will work together at Queen's Club on Monday, the Scot said in a statement.

"Ivan's single-minded and knows what it takes to win the big events," Murray added ahead of the Aegon Championships, the warm-up for Wimbledon.

"I had two very successful years working with him. I'm looking forward to Ivan joining the team again and helping me try and reach my goals."

Czech-born Lendl, 56, was world number one in the 1980s and won eight Grand Slam singles titles -- three French Opens, three U.S. Opens and two Australian Opens.

The two parted company in March 2014 after a successful relationship during which Murray won the 2012 Olympic gold, the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2013 Wimbledon title.

Murray, who reached his first French Open final this month, has not added to his two grand slam titles since the separation.

The 29-year-old, who worked with former British player Jamie Delgado at the French Open, split with French coach and former Wimbledon women's champion Amelie Mauresmo in May after a two-year working relationship.

Mauresmo helped guide the Scot to seven titles and two Australian Open finals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Chadband)