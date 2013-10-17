Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 17 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was held up on his way to receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace by a random drugs test on Thursday.
The Scot, who was to receive the honour from Prince William, got an unexpected knock on the door just as he was sprucing himself up for his royal engagement.
"In the middle of a drug test hahaha I'm goin to be late!!" Murray, who is recovering from back surgery, said on Twitter.
Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win Wimbledon when he beat Novak Djokovic in July, a year after winning the Olympic gold mdal. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3