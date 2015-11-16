LONDON Nov 16 Andy Murray said he would put security concerns about next week's Davis Cup final in Belgium to the back of his mind despite several arrests near Brussels in connection with last Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.

Police in Belgium's capital have detained two suspects in connection with the attacks while a Belgian national living in Syria has been identified as the possible mastermind.

The Davis Cup final takes place in Ghent, about 50km from Brussels, and Murray was asked at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday whether he was concerned.

"I think everybody right now is concerned about things," the 28-year-old told reporters. "But I do think the best thing that we can do is to live our normal lives, not change too much, because then the terrorists are the ones that are winning.

"We need to go out there and do what we always do and try not to change too much. That's all we can do. I don't want to live my life in fear each time I step on a tennis court."