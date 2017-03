TORONTO, July 30 Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Aug. 2-10 Rogers Cup in Toronto due to a right wrist injury, the tournament's defending champion said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I injured myself yesterday during practice and after checking with my doctors I will have to stay out of competition for at least 2-3 weeks," the world number two said in a statement.

"I am sorry to the tournament and to all of the fans." (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)