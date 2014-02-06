UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
BARCELONA Feb 6 Rafael Nadal will miss next week's ATP tournament in Buenos Aires following a stomach bug that has hindered his recovery from the back injury he sustained at the Australian Open.
"I had a stomach virus that has not allowed me to train this morning (Thursday) and I have had to put back everything," the world number one said on his website (www.rafaelnadal.com).
"We are three days from the start of the tournament and without having been able to train a single day since Australia it means it has been impossible for me to prepare sufficiently to compete in an event so important as Buenos Aires."
Nadal's back injury contributed to his surprise four-set defeat by Switzerland's number eight seed Stanislas Wawrinka in the Australian Open final at the end of January. (Writing by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Ken Ferris)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.