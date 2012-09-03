MADRID, Sept 3 Rafa Nadal will not play tennis for the next two months in order to give his knee time to fully recover and will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against the United States later this month.

"I really want to be back competing and enjoying the tennis tour, but I have many years in front of me and my knee needs some rest," Nadal said in a statement on Monday.

"I will be back when I have no pain am and able to compete without problems." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Patrick Johnston)