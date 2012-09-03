Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
MADRID, Sept 3 Rafa Nadal will not play tennis for the next two months in order to give his knee time to fully recover and will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against the United States later this month.
"I really want to be back competing and enjoying the tennis tour, but I have many years in front of me and my knee needs some rest," Nadal said in a statement on Monday.
"I will be back when I have no pain am and able to compete without problems." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.