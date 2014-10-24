LONDON Oct 24 Former world number one Rafa Nadal will miss the ATP World Tour Finals next month after opting to have surgery to remove his appendix.

The Spanish 14-times grand slam champion told reporters after losing to Croatian teenager Borna Coric at the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Friday that he would have surgery on Nov. 3.

"I'm not going to play Paris or London, I'm not competitive enough," said the 28-year-old who has been treating his appendicitis with antibiotics.

The eight-man London season-ender begins on Nov. 9. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)