LONDON Nov 21 Rafa Nadal branded comments
made by former French tennis player Yannick Noah about doping as
"stupid" on Sunday, saying they were the words of a "kid".
In an interview in French newspaper Le Monde, Noah said the
best way to combat doping was to legalise the use of drugs and
also appeared to accuse Spanish sport in particular of using
"magic potions".
Asked about Noah's comments at the ATP World Tour Finals
where an ailing Nadal beat American Mardy Fish despite an upset
stomach, the Spaniard was clearly angry.
"What's can I say? That's going to be difficult to explain
what I feel in English," the 25-year-old 10-times grand slam
champion told reporters.
"What he said is completely stupid and he knows better than
nobody. To say that today is a totally stupid thing because you
know how many anti-doping controls we are having during all the
season year by year.
"So, in my opinion, his article, what he wrote, was from a
kid. And when one kid say something, is not painful for us. So
that's what I feel.
"I don't know how to say in English, but especially I think
that's worse for France. Is worse for his country than for our
country, in my opinion, because the image of the country when
one guy, important guy like him, says that, is terrible."
Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, caused controversy when
he spoke out in Le Monde on Saturday, saying: "Let's stop the
hypocrisy. The best attitude to adopt is to accept doping. Then
everyone will have the magic potion."
His comments drew scorn from France's sports minister.
David Douillet, an Olympic judo champion, responded by
telling France 2 TV that the comments were "serious and
irresponsible".
Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco said:
"It is difficult for ignorant people to understand the boom of
Spanish sport. It is hard work that has been the key to
success."
