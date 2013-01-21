MELBOURNE Jan 21 Serena Williams wasted little time in advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals with 6-2 6-0 demolition of 14th-seed Maria Kirilenko on Monday.

Williams twisted her ankle in her first round clash against Romania's Edina Gallovit's-Hall, but still breezed through the first three rounds at Melbourne Park dropping just a total of six games.

The 31-year-old's power game was again to the fore against Russia's Kirilenko with the American clocking a 201-kph serve, getting almost 90 percent of her first serves in and blasting 22 winners in the 57-minute clash.

The third-seed will next meet teenage compatriot Sloane Stephens for a place in the last four. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)