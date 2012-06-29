By Toby Davis
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 None of India's top players want
to play with him and he has been called "a backstabber" by his
former friend, but on Thursday Leander Paes's only concern was
whether his novice partner at the Olympics had the right shoes
to compete.
The doubles specialist has been at the centre of an angry
row within Indian tennis over who would partner whom in the
tennis competitions at the London Games.
His former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi threatened to
boycott the Olympics if he was forced to play with Paes and not
with regular tour partner Rohan Bopanna.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA), who had originally
intended to send only one men's doubles team, eventually bowed
to pressure, pairing Bhupathi and Bopanna together while teaming
Paes up with Vishnu Vardhan, a 24-year-old, ranked 209 in
doubles.
To add fuel to the already raging fire, AITA picked Paes to
play with Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles, which prompted the
25-year-old to accuse the federation of using her as "bait" as
she usually partners Bhupathi at the slams.
On Thursday, Paes addressed the issue and spoke to reporters
at Wimbledon with a prepared statement saying he was interested
in playing "sport and not politics".
He said he did not want to speak any further on the matter
but eventually opened up about his main concerns heading into
his sixth Olympics.
"It is the dream of any young Indian kid to play and no-one
is going to stop me from that," the 39-year-old, a singles
bronze medallist in 1996, said.
"I have been the only player that qualified directly for the
Olympics from India and for me that is a great honour. I have
already got an Olympic medal in singles and it is the greatest
joy.
OLYMPIC NONSENSE
"Every Olympics has some nonsense coming with it. For me I
know how much hard work goes into what I do and people chose to
respect it and I am very lucky that most of India does. If
people chose to disrespect it then that is their choice."
The row originally erupted when Bhupathi said he would not
even consider going to the Games if he had to play with Paes, a
partnership that had worked to great effect in the late 1990s
and early 2000s.
They won the French Open and Wimbledon in 1999 before
claiming a second Roland Garros title two years later, but their
relationship deteriorated and they ceased to play together on
the tour circuit from 2002.
They played together at the Australian Open in 2011 and Paes
attended Bhupathi's wedding to former Miss Universe Lara Dutta.
They went through another acrimonious split following the
season-ending World Tour Finals in November, a decision that
prompted Bhupathi to call Paes "a backstabber".
Paes's partner at the Olympics is Vardhan, who has never
played in a grand slam or competed in the Games.
"The only one that I need to worry about is Vishnu," Paes
added. "The poor boy is 307 (sic) in the world and I don't even
know if he has grasscourt shoes.
"So it is like a bit of a tough one. He is a really good kid
and I am very happy to play with him whatever the obstacles are
that I see they are going to be many.
"He has never been at Wimbledon before. Trying to get him
the right shoes, whatever I can do as an experienced
professional athlete to help my partners out I do.
"One of the things I pride myself on having played with over
90 different partners on the men's side alone is I always get my
partners to play better.
"I am just hoping that as much as I have been given a young
boy who I really like a lot with no experience at all, number
307 or whatever his ranking is today, whatever the obstacles are
when you are playing for your country, your country comes
first," added Paes, who according to Indian media reports had
threatened to pull out of the Olympics after he was paired with
Vardhan.
Paes was also diplomatic when asked why some of his playing
relationships had gone bad.
"I think that is life. When you are put on this world if
everything was really sour or really sweet it wouldn't be as
much fun.
"You are going to be judged on the whole career and that is
the reason I am clearly very happy to play for the country...
"Being a professional athlete when you are in the limelight
everything gets magnified, but if you look at anyone I am sure
they have all had things that have gone good and bad."
Paes completed his collection of men's doubles grand-slam
titles when he triumphed at the Australian Open in January with
Czech Radek Stepanek with whom he is currently playing at
Wimbledon.
He was given direct entry into the Olympic doubles thanks to
his top-10 ranking, whereas Bhupathi and Bopanna qualified
because of their ranking as a team.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)