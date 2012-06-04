By Pritha Sarkar
| Paris, June 4
Paris, June 4 Nicolas Almagro came out smelling
of flowers from his fourth-round match on Monday after he landed
in a heap on one of the courtside geranium displays - and
emerged unscathed thanks to his "big bottom".
The Spanish 12th seed was in full flow chasing down a Janko
Tipsarevic shot when he suddenly found himself tangled amongst
the brilliant white flower arrangement that borders the Suzanne
Lenglen Court.
The bemused fans could not hold back their laughter as a
dazed Almagro tried to extract himself from the oversized pale
green rectangular pot and get back on to his feet.
"Well, yes, I fell into the flowers. I fell on my bottom,
but I've got a big bottom so nothing happened," a blushing
Almagro told reporters after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 fourth-round win
over Tipsarevic.
"I wouldn't say that I enjoyed this moment when I landed in
the flowers but nothing serious. I'm sitting now, so no problem,
no concern whatsoever. It didn't really hurt me."
It is not the first time flower displays at Roland Garros
have come under attack from players.
Dinara Safina once sent petals flying all over the court as
she swiped her racket in anger during a match, decapitating
several flower heads.
