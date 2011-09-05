* Roddick, Isner, Fish and Young all alive at Open
* Americans form one-fourth of round of 16
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Amid much moaning in U.S. media about the state of the
nation's tennis prowess, veteran Andy Roddick, emerging Donald Young and big serving John Isner
kept up a strong showing by American men with wins at the U.S. Open Sunday.
Roddick, the main flagbearer for American men in recent years and the 2003 U.S. Open
champion, beat France's Julien Benneteau, 22-year-old Young followed with a one-sided win over
24th seed Juan Ignacio Chela of Argentina and Isner beat compatriot Alex Bogomolov to reach the
fourth round.
All marched on in straight sets to form a quarter of the fourth round. Top-ranked American
Mardy Fish was already in the round of 16 on the other half of the draw.
Since no U.S. men made it to the second week at Wimbledon this summer, the American
contingent can hold their heads high for performing well before the home fans at Flushing
Meadows.
"It's pretty impressive," said Isner. "But you don't get remembered for making the round of
16. You have to keep going on. That's my goal."
"I think the players, we've heard it quite a bit," Young said about U.S. players stepping
up to meet expectations.
"Yeah, it's great. I think that's the way it should be here, especially at the U.S. Open."
Roddick, 29, thinks Young, touted as a future star when at age 16 he became the youngest
player ever to be ranked number one on the ITF junior circuit in 2005, has been egged on by the
success of some other young Americans including Ryan Harrison.
"I think there's a healthy jealousy going on right now, which is good," said Roddick, the
last American man to win a slam.
"If Donald Young sees Ryan Harrison play well in the summer, he's going to not want to fall
behind.
"It's a great thing to see. You just feel there's a little bit of momentum. There is a bit
of a snowball effect at times...seems like there's some of that right now."
Young cuts a dashing figure with his athleticism and style, complete with diamond earrings
and a baseball cap tilted to the side.
"The crowd support really pull you through a lot of matches," said Young, who spun around
and bounded across the court in glee after his victory. "I think it's coming on."
Young, who caused a stir this spring with an expletive-laced rant posted on Twitter
criticising his U.S. Tennis Association coaches, subsequently apologised and got back to
serious work that is now paying dividends.
"I would say I worked harder and did a lot of different things in the off-season, tried to
train a little different, just try different things, be a little more open minded," he said.
Young said battling through the frustrations of his early struggles as a professional
should benefit him.
"It was a learning experience," he said. "I think those things I did helped me now. It's
better late than never."
