PARIS May 31 Kevin Anderson became the first South African to reach the fourth round of the French Open since 1996 when he out-slugged 14th seed Milos Raonic on Friday.

The 27-year-old, Africa's only men's singles main draw entrant, won 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 in a match he dominated with his serve to equal the feat of Wayne Ferreira.

In do doing the six-foot-eight-inch (2.03-metre) Anderson also equalled his best ever grand slam showing having also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open earlier this year.

After disposing of Canada's big-serving powerhouse Raonic, Anderson's next challenge will be Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer with whom he shares a 1-1 record. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)