MELBOURNE Jan 22 Nishi! Kori! Nishi! Kori!
Nishi! Kori! chants echoed around Melbourne Park on Saturday as
a small but noisy group of Japanese bathed in the reflected
glory of Kei Nishikori's Australian Open third round victory.
It was a rare scene because although the year's first major
has been branded "The Grand Slam of Asia/Pacific" for more than
a decade, success for Asian men has been conspicuous by its
absence.
This year, however, there have been signs of improvement and
Nishikori's win over France's Julien Benneteau made him just the
second, after Thai Paradorn Srichaphan, to reach the fourth
round in Melbourne since tennis went professional in 1968.
The Japanese prospect did not need to wait too long for
regional company in the last 16 when Kazakhstan's Mikhail
Kukushkin followed him soon after with an upset of France's Gael
Monfils to book a fourth round tie with fourth seed Andy Murray.
Off court, organisers have embarked on an aggressive
commercial push into the most populous continent with increased
broadcast agreements, new retail merchandising and distribution
deals in place.
Ticket sales from China were up 30 percent this year, while
16 percent of international visitors to the tournament were from
the Asia-Pacific last year as compared to seven percent in 2004.
Li Na's run to the Australian Open women's final last year
also increased television viewership in China from 59 million in
2010 to 135 million in 2011.
The commercial side of the tournament may be going from
strength to strength in Asia, the sport, particularly on the
men's side, has failed to show similar growth.
Of the top-100 men's players, only six come from Asia.
Nishikori is the highest at 26th and no Asian man has won a
grand slam singles title, though 1989 French Open champion
Michael Chang, was Chinese-American.
Paradorn reached the world's top 10 in 2003 but none have
flirted with the mark since, though Nishikori is hoping to crack
that elite status soon.
BIG CHALLENGE
One of the perceived challenges for Asian men was
graphically illustrated on Friday when the 1.98-metres (6ft-6in)
Juan Del Potro shook hands with Lu Yen-hsun after he beat the
world number 79 in the third round.
Taiwanese Lu, at 1.80-metres (5ft-11in) tall, was a head
shorter than the broad-shouldered Argentine and nine kilograms
lighter.
Lu's impressive court speed and hustling mentality,
reminiscent of Chang, kept him in the contest at times but the
power and spin generated by Del Potro's massive levers
ultimately overpowered him.
The top Asian women, Lu said, were similar in size and
strength to the majority of the players on the WTA Tour and
could also practice with men to get used to the power games of
players like Serena Williams.
"Physically the men's game is tougher and stronger," he
said.
"And in Asia from the tennis side, we are always one step
behind but in the last few years we have stepped up and got
better and better."
Lu also hinted at another reason why Asian men have been so
few and far between at the top of tennis, namely that sport is
not considered a profession in East Asia and if someone is to
embark on a sports career, tennis is not the first cab off the
rank.
"The older generation, expect their kids to go to school and
study and get a good job like doctor, or lawyer to make money.
It's a tradition. It's a cultural thing," Lu said.
"(People) choose the safest way to build a future.
"But in the last 20 years it has changed. We have good
athletes coming up. It is a good sign and it shows that study is
not the only option... but you need time to show the results."
GREATER STRUCTURE
Although the International Tennis Federation (ITF) spend
millions each year on player development around the world,
Nishikori left Japan at 13 to train at the Bollettieri Academy
in Florida in order to get a more structured development and
higher pressure competition at an early age.
Indian doubles specialist Mahesh Bhupathi also went to
university in America because he felt he needed the structure to
prepare himself for professional tennis.
Bhupathi, who has won four grand slam titles, said there was
not a "conveyer belt of talent" in his country or the region and
Asian countries needed to put more money into development.
"The only way to build champions is to have a system in
place. I think it boils down to having a system in your
country," the 37-year-old told Reuters.
"China has a system and now they're getting results in
women's tennis they're pouring money into that and the success
is enabling them to build a men's system as well.
"If you don't have a system in your country, you're not
going to have the factory of champions. Asia has never had
that."
Bhupathi feels more needed to be done to develop talent
rather than relying on luck and the DNA lottery.
"Australia was struggling two years ago and now they have
(Bernard) Tomic coming through. India was struggling and now we
have Som Devvarman (world number 86) coming through. Someone
always comes through," he added.
"I would like that to change. Instead of us waiting for
someone to come through, I'd like us to be like Spain, Germany
and France where we have got depth.
"But it costs money to build a tennis player and if the
(national) federation is not doing it then some private sponsors
need to do that. It's a big process. You can't expect raw talent
to be born, everyone has to go through the process and that
takes money."
