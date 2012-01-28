By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 28 Victoria Azarenka was
never going to get to the top of the world rankings quietly -
that was an impossibility when every shot is met with an
almighty grunt approaching 90 decibels as she tries to knock the
fuzz off the ball.
Her brutal game, bred in Minsk and nurtured on the courts in
Arizona, finally led to her first grand slam title on Saturday
when she overpowered Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-0 to win the
Australian Open.
It also ensured that when the WTA rankings are updated on
Monday, she will be the new world number one.
"It's a dream come true," the 22-year-old Belarusian told
reporters as the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup sat in front of
her.
"I have been dreaming and working so hard to win the grand
slam, and being number one is a pretty good bonus for that."
The victory at Melbourne Park had been a long time coming
and fulfilled the promise that had been evident when she won the
Australian and U.S. Open junior titles in 2005.
Azarenka, however, did not win her first WTA tour title
until the Brisbane International in 2009 and then had numerous
near misses at grand slams, something she said had helped her.
"It took a lot of hard work...took me a little while to go
through a few hurdles, like loss in the semi-final, which was
great experience, a few losses in the quarter-finals," she said.
"(But) I don't want to look at...how long it took me to
come. It's here (and) I'm trying to live the moment."
Azarenka had acknowledged she had been prone to "meltdowns"
and was considered a "mental case" in the past and said she had
learned to tone down her emotions a little but they were also
part of her makeup.
On Saturday, however, there was none of the swearing or
temper tantrums that had turned crowds against her.
Only once, when she was within sight of the victory, did she
question umpire Kerrilyn Cramer about a line call. She got a
clarification and smiled as she turned to face down the Russian.
At the end there were no yelps of exhilaration, just a
dropping of her racquet and a slow-motion, almost exaggerated
sinking to her knees as the crowd roared their appreciation.
"Right after the win I couldn't understand what's happening,
and I could not believe the tournament is over," she added of
her subdued celebrations.
"And right now it still hasn't hit me that it's over and I
won this. I keep enjoying it."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories