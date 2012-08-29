NEW YORK Aug 29 World number one Victoria Azarenka rolled into the third round of the U.S. Open with an emphatic 6-2 6-2 victory over Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens on Wednesday.

Seeking her second grand slam title after winning the Australian Open this year, Belarusian Azarenka will face 28th seed Zheng Jie of China in the third round.

Azarenka's punishing groundstrokes under sunny skies at Flushing Meadows were too much for the 133rd-ranked Flipkens, who had advanced to the second round of a major for the first time since Wimbledon in 2010.

Although Azarenka successfully landed only 60 percent of her first serves and failed to record an ace, she was able to fight off all three of Flipkens' break point opportunities. (Editing by Frank Pingue)