Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
NEW YORK Aug 29 World number one Victoria Azarenka rolled into the third round of the U.S. Open with an emphatic 6-2 6-2 victory over Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens on Wednesday.
Seeking her second grand slam title after winning the Australian Open this year, Belarusian Azarenka will face 28th seed Zheng Jie of China in the third round.
Azarenka's punishing groundstrokes under sunny skies at Flushing Meadows were too much for the 133rd-ranked Flipkens, who had advanced to the second round of a major for the first time since Wimbledon in 2010.
Although Azarenka successfully landed only 60 percent of her first serves and failed to record an ace, she was able to fight off all three of Flipkens' break point opportunities. (Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 16-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-7(4) 6-3 6