By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
survived a ferocious comeback from defending champion Sam Stosur
on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals and ensure she
remains world number one following the year's last grand slam.
The pair, two of the biggest hitters in women's tennis,
traded blows for nearly two and a half hours in a match of
unrelenting tension on a blustery Arthur Ashe Stadium centre
court before Azarenka triumphed 6-1 4-6 7-6.
"I have no words," said a relieved Azarenka. "I think we
both showed some excellent tennis.
"We both felt the pressure sometimes, we both gave it our
all and we made each other run like crazy."
Azarenka, who won her first grand slam title at this year's
Australian Open, had won her previous six matches against Stosur
in straight sets and seemed headed to another easy win when she
won the first four games and took the rain-interrupted opening
set in just 30 minutes.
But Australian Stosur, who upset Serena Williams in last
year's final at Flushing Meadows, found her rhythm after the
75-minute interruption, landing more of her booming first serves
and hitting groundstrokes deeper and with greater conviction.
The seventh-seed won the second set then recovered from a
break down in the third to draw level and force a deciding
tiebreak, which Azarenka won 7-5 after blowing a 4-0 lead.
Azarenka will play either Russia's Maria Sharapova or
France's Marion Bartoli in Friday's semi-finals.
