NEW YORK, Sept 6 Belarussian Victoria Azarenka beat Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-4 6-2 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.

The Australian Open champion heads into Sunday's women's singles final having dropped just two sets in the year's last grand slam, where she was a runner-up last year to Serena Williams.

Azarenka, the second seed at Flushing Meadows, will play the winner of Friday's other semi-final matchup between top-seeded Williams and Chinese fifth seed Li Na. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)