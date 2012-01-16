MELBOURNE Jan 16 World number three
Victoria Azarenka wasted little time in escaping the
late-morning Melbourne heat to open her Australian Open campaign
with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's Heather Watson on Monday.
The 22-year-old from Belarus was only really tested in the
first two games of the opening set when Watson held serve then
had a break point in the second game. But the young Briton was
never really in the match despite some promising rallies on Rod
Laver Arena.
Azarenka, who completed her preparations for the opening
grand slam of the year with a 6-2 1-6 6-3 victory over China's
Li Na in the Sydney International, ran out the winner in 67
minutes as the temperature flirted with 30 Celsius by mid-day.
The Belarusian will face a second round clash against
Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua, who beat Serbia's Bojana
Jovanovski 6-3 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena just minutes after
Azarenka sealed her win.
