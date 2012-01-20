(writes through with quotes)
* Azarenka into last 16
* Fumed at line calls
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 Victoria Azarenka needed to
get her emotions flowing to close out her 6-2 6-4 victory over
Mona Barthel and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open
on Friday.
The third seed came through a strong field to win the title
at last week's Sydney warm-up tournament and establish herself
as the in-form contender for the year's first grand slam.
German Barthel at least stretched the Belarussian more than
her opponents in the first two rounds, where she enjoyed 6-1 6-0
wins, and it could have been a tougher test if the 21-year-old
had capitalised on three break points.
The rangy Barthel, who won a warm-up event in Hobart as a
qualifier and was making her debut at Melbourne Park, battled
right until the end to leave Azarenka, out of challenges and
unhappy with a few line calls, fuming in the final game.
Whereas once she might have fallen apart, Azarenka channeled
the emotion into her game and clinched her place in the last 16
on her fifth match point when her opponent netted a volley.
"I had to get a little bit... not angry like in a bad way,
just get my emotions going a little bit to finish the match,
because I had few chances and I didn't convert them," she said.
"Sometimes you just have to push yourself a little bit to
get you going again."
Azarenka said she sometimes struggled to contain her "bad
emotions" but that her days of melting down on court were
largely behind her.
"Bad emotions are more in the back days a little bit," she
said. "Beginning of last year I think was the last one. Breaking
racquets. Having that 'almost crying' face on the court, as a
lot of players do.
"But I try to stay composed and control it."
The 22-year-old's composure was tested when a partisan crowd
on Rod Laver Arena mimicked her loud grunts in her 6-1 6-0
victory over Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua on Wednesday.
"Of course I hear it, I'm not deaf," she laughed. "I have no
problem with that at all actually. I knew it was going to
happen. They wanted her to win bad. It's fine for me. Doesn't
really bother me."
Azarenka, who has reached the final at her least three
events and won two of them, will next face Czech Iveta Benesova.
"I'm just kind of on a roll a little bit right now, trying
to do the best I can in every match," she said.
"I don't know, I take it day to day. It's still a long way.
So I just try to take it step by step."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
Please click on for more tennis stories