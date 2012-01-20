(writes through with quotes)

* Azarenka into last 16

* Fumed at line calls

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 Victoria Azarenka needed to get her emotions flowing to close out her 6-2 6-4 victory over Mona Barthel and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The third seed came through a strong field to win the title at last week's Sydney warm-up tournament and establish herself as the in-form contender for the year's first grand slam.

German Barthel at least stretched the Belarussian more than her opponents in the first two rounds, where she enjoyed 6-1 6-0 wins, and it could have been a tougher test if the 21-year-old had capitalised on three break points.

The rangy Barthel, who won a warm-up event in Hobart as a qualifier and was making her debut at Melbourne Park, battled right until the end to leave Azarenka, out of challenges and unhappy with a few line calls, fuming in the final game.

Whereas once she might have fallen apart, Azarenka channeled the emotion into her game and clinched her place in the last 16 on her fifth match point when her opponent netted a volley.

"I had to get a little bit... not angry like in a bad way, just get my emotions going a little bit to finish the match, because I had few chances and I didn't convert them," she said.

"Sometimes you just have to push yourself a little bit to get you going again."

Azarenka said she sometimes struggled to contain her "bad emotions" but that her days of melting down on court were largely behind her.

"Bad emotions are more in the back days a little bit," she said. "Beginning of last year I think was the last one. Breaking racquets. Having that 'almost crying' face on the court, as a lot of players do.

"But I try to stay composed and control it."

The 22-year-old's composure was tested when a partisan crowd on Rod Laver Arena mimicked her loud grunts in her 6-1 6-0 victory over Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua on Wednesday.

"Of course I hear it, I'm not deaf," she laughed. "I have no problem with that at all actually. I knew it was going to happen. They wanted her to win bad. It's fine for me. Doesn't really bother me."

Azarenka, who has reached the final at her least three events and won two of them, will next face Czech Iveta Benesova.

"I'm just kind of on a roll a little bit right now, trying to do the best I can in every match," she said.

"I don't know, I take it day to day. It's still a long way. So I just try to take it step by step."

