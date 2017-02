PARIS, June 3 World number one Victoria Azarenka was knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open when she slumped to a 6-2 7-6 defeat by Slovakian 15th seed Dominika Cibulkova on Sunday.

Belarussian Azarenka, who lost the tiebreak 7-4, will lose her world number one spot to Maria Sharapova if the Russian second seed reaches the final.

Cibulkova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2009, threw her racket and fell on her back after ending Azarenka's run with a backhand crosscourt passing shot after one hour and 47 minutes.

She will next meet either American teenager Sloane Stephens or Australian sixth seed Samantha Stosur.

