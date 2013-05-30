UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
PARIS May 30 Third seed Victoria Azarenka overcame a first-set stumble to reach the French Open third round with a rain-disrupted 6-4 6-3 win over German Annika Beck on Thursday.
The Belarussian, Australian Open champion the last two years, raced to a 5-0 lead and was 5-1 up when the match was interrupted by rain on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Beck benefited from a series of unforced errors from Azarenka to reduce the gap and led 30-0 on her opponent's serve at 5-4 when the world number three regained composure and clinched the opening set after 69 minutes.
The second set was straightforward as Azarenka booked a third-round meeting with French 31st seed Alize Cornet or Spain's Silvia Soler-Espinosa. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.