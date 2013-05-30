PARIS May 30 Third seed Victoria Azarenka overcame a first-set stumble to reach the French Open third round with a rain-disrupted 6-4 6-3 win over German Annika Beck on Thursday.

The Belarussian, Australian Open champion the last two years, raced to a 5-0 lead and was 5-1 up when the match was interrupted by rain on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Beck benefited from a series of unforced errors from Azarenka to reduce the gap and led 30-0 on her opponent's serve at 5-4 when the world number three regained composure and clinched the opening set after 69 minutes.

The second set was straightforward as Azarenka booked a third-round meeting with French 31st seed Alize Cornet or Spain's Silvia Soler-Espinosa. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)