Tennis-Acapulco International men's singles semifinal results
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
PARIS, June 3 Women's third seed Victoria Azarenka screeched past Italian former champion Francesca Schiavone into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday, winning 6-3 6-0 on Chatrier Court.
Neither player found any rhythm on serve with five consecutive breaks but once Azarenka found her range, she pulled away to advance to the last eight for a third time.
The match began in front of a quarter full stadium with Azarenka's wails and groans, and 2010 champion Schiavone's kung-fu style sound effects echoing around the arena.
From 3-3 in the opening set, Azarenka began to strike the ball with much greater power and Schiavone's challenge soon faded.
Double Australian Open champion Azarenka will face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Maria Kirilenko next as she targets a first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
NEW YORK, March 3 Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1