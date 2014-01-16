MELBOURNE Jan 16 Victoria Azarenka said the prospect of winning a third straight Australian Open title was an inspiration, not a pressure, after booking her place in the third round on Thursday.

Playing under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, the Belarussian saw off Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova 6-1 6-4.

"I don't think I feel pressure," the number two seed told reporters.

"I like pressure because I think it motivates you to be better.

"I know that I won here twice before but this is completely a new year for me and I always take it one at a time.

"I know it's a long road where I only just played the second round. I just really want to focus on one game at a time."

Azarenka admitted she struggled in the second set to deal with an opponent who rushed the net at every opportunity.

"She's a very tricky player and obviously can do a lot of things," she said.

"I felt like she was really brave to do anything, like coming to the net on a second serve. She went for her shots.

"So I had to adapt and try to refocus my game, trying to control and move her around myself."

Azarenka said she was thankful she did not have to play in the heat of the day, when temperatures reached 43.3 degrees Celsius, causing play on the outside courts to be suspended.

"I didn't feel the heat. I didn't get sunburnt. I was in the perfect conditions today."

After two straight-set wins, Azarenka said she was satisfied with the state of her game.

"I felt I played pretty good," she said. "I had two very different opponents I played. I'm glad that in important moments I'm finding my rhythm and I'm able to raise the level." (editing by Justin Palmer)