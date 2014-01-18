Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
MELBOURNE Jan 18 Victoria Azarenka remained on course for a third straight Australian Open title with a thumping 6-1 6-0 victory over Yvonne Meusburger in exactly an hour on Saturday.
The second seed reached the fourth round when she broke the Austrian world number 49 for the seventh time with a thundering smash at the net to bring an end to a thoroughly one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.
Azarenka has not lost a set in her three matches this week and extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 17 matches.
The Belarussian will next meet American Sloane Stephens, who she beat in controversial circumstances in the semi-finals last year on her way to her second successive Australian Open title. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.