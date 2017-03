MELBOURNE Jan 22 Victoria Azarenka, champion for the last two years at Melbourne Park, was knocked out of the Australian Open quarter-finals by fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska on Wednesday.

Pole Radwanska beat the second seeded Belarusian 6-1 5-7 6-0 to set up a last four meeting with Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)