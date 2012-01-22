(repeats to add dropped word in penultimate para)
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE Jan 22 Victoria Azarenka walks a
fine line on court, her demons bubbling just below the surface,
but the tempestuous world number three would rather feed off
the full spectrum of emotion than live life in black and white.
The Belarussian stepped on court with Keri Hilson's "Lose
Control" pumping through her iPod ahead of her Australian Open
fourth round match against Iveta Benesova on Sunday, and while
the emotions were kept in check for the most part it took a
burst of passion to get her over the line.
The 22-year-old, who moved into the quarter-finals with a
6-2 6-2 win, said in an interview she was doing a better job of
limiting her ballistic outbursts of frustration.
"I'm a very emotional player," Azarenka told Reuters. "I
think I'm doing a very good job of controlling my 'bad
emotions' but they are always going to be there."
The 2009 Wimbledon semi-finalist says tennis needs players
who live on the edge sometimes.
"It's not fun to watch somebody who has absolutely no
emotions, it's like watching a black and white movie."
The third seed took 77 minutes to dismantle her Czech
opponent in blazing heat at Rod Laver Arena, the match only
springing to life when Benesova fought off four match points
and Azarenka felt the fire in her belly.
Brow furrowed below her lime-green headband, Azarenka
cursed and cajoled herself to close out the match, shrieking in
victory with a crunching forehand winner.
The Belarussian is not a universal crowd favourite, but few
provide better entertainment.
THE GRUNT
Azarenka won the title over a strong field at the Sydney
warm-up event last week and has stormed through the first week
at Melbourne Park with four emphatic victories.
A tough offseason of physical and mental training has begun
to pay off and while many of her rivals in the women's game are
struggling with injuries, the 5ft-11in (180cm) righthander is
in peak condition.
Injuries have been a major concern in the women's draw,
with seven-times grand slam champion Venus Williams (illness)
and German world number 10 Andrea Petkovic (back) missing out.
Top seed Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters and Serena
Williams all came into the tournament with injuries, while
Maria Sharapova was forced to pull out of the Brisbane warm-up
event due to an ankle issue.
Azarenka said the influence of power on the women's game
was taking its toll.
"The game has become so physical, the speed, the power that
we play with is so much higher than before," she added. "The
slides, the stops, it's way tougher on the body and I think
that's the answer."
Azarenka, who says she would like to give acting a try at
some point, has no problem with the criticism she receives for
her infamous 'grunting' during games.
Even the mocking imitations from a partisan crowd during
her win over local hope Casey Dellacqua in the second round on
Wednesday failed to get under her skin.
"It has become part of my breathing, part of my moving,
part of my game," she said with a shrug and a smile.
"It's part of who I am."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)